USMC to host free soccer clinic

The United States Marine Corps Sports Leadership Academy will host a free soccer clinic June 3 at YMCA Soccer Complex (300 Brown Springs Rd, Montgomery, AL 36117).

The USMC Sports Leadership Academy is a unique experience for athletes seeking skill training and leadership insights that go beyond the playing field. These nationwide sports clinics offer the chance to enhance soccer ability through instruction from some of the area’s best soccer coaches as well as learn leadership from some of America’s best leaders, the United States Marines.

“We are excited to provide this opportunity for the local youth to complement their athletic experiences with the skill-set to become exceptional leaders,” Mr. Leroy Pennington, Director of Eastern Recruiting Region Marketing said. “The USMC Sports Leadership Academy is a unique skill building experience that provides a great atmosphere for its participants.”

Participants will be immersed in the fundamentals of soccer while being exposed to Marine-style leadership. Marine Corps Leadership Traits will be taught during short breakout sessions throughout the day and focus on how the sports skills learned on the field relate to real world leadership challenges. Whether in the classroom or on the field of play, USMC Sports Leadership Academy attendees will experience the skills required to stand out among their peers.

The Soccer Academy begins at 8 a.m. and concludes at 4:30 p.m. following the awards presentations and closing ceremony. All participants receive a USMC Sports Leadership Academy t-shirt and free lunch as well as a camp swag bag. The seven top performers receive 2017 Academy All-Star medals. The event is open to anyone between the age of 15 and 19 years of age and is made possible in part by BODYARMOR Sports Drink and sports equipment manufacturer, Spalding.

Limited registration is available at www.usmcsports.com.