Bentley interviews for Sessions’ position

NICOLE NORRIS/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

Governor Robert Bentley has the hard job of filling the empty seat left by U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions. So far Bentley has interviewed 20 people.

Sessions has been selected by President-elect Donald Trump to become the nation’s next attorney general. His confirmation hearing will begin next month.

A Bentley spokeswoman said Thursday that additional interviews are planned. The person named by Bentley will hold the Senate post until an election is held to fill the seat for rest of Sessions’ term.

Many prominent political figures are vying for the coveted appointment. The list so far is composed entirely of Republican office holders, former Republican candidates and Republican appointees, but they constitute different ideologies within the GOP. Bentley had asked members of the Alabama Republican Party Executive Committee to submit suggestions on who should replace Sessions.

U.S. Representative Robert Aderholt, Revenue Commissioner Julie P. Magee, Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs Director Jim Byard, Attorney General Luther Strange, Suspended Chief Justice Roy Moore, U.S. Representative Martha Roby, U.S. Representative Gary Palmer, U.S. Representative Mo Brooks, Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh, Supreme Court Associate Justice Glenn Murdock, Businessman Tim James, State Senator Greg Reed of Jasper, State Senator Phil Williams of Rainbow City, State Senator Arthur Orr of Decatur, State Senator Cam Ward of Alabaster, State Senator Bill Hightower of Mobile, State Senator Trip Pittman of Daphne, State Representative Bill Poole of Tuscaloosa, State Representative Connie Rowe of Jasper and Trump state campaign chairman and former legislator Perry Hooper of Montgomery.