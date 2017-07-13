Clura Godwin

Godwin, Clura, 85, a resident of Dozier died on Wednesday July 5, 2017. Funeral services were held July 8 in the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home at 10 a.m. Rev. Chris Eckert and Rev. Gary Holloway officiated and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed. Burial followed in Springhill Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends from 9 a.m. until service time.

Miss Godwin is preceded in death by her parents, Harmon and Maude Godwin; sister, Cleo Spears and brother, Cleveland Godwin. She is survived by sisters, Margaret Smith (Bob), Karen Prather (Earl); brother, Lomax Godwin (Martha) and many nieces, nephews and other family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Springhill Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund in c/o of Annette Cartwright.