Mr. Danny Wayne Haire, 70, died at his home on July 1, 2017. The funeral service was held on Monday, July 3, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home. Reverend Herbert Brown and Reverend Robert Paul officiated and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed. Burial followed at Sunrise Memorial Park. Visitation was held July 3, 2017 from 1 until 2 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Mr. Haire is preceded in death by his parents, Lerie and Irene Haire. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jeanette Haire; children, John Haire (Deborah) and Rena Minton (Caleb); grandchildren, Travis Haire and Alex Haire and many other family and friends.

