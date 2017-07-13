Home invasion arrests made

NICOLE NORRIS/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

Arrests have been made after an April 17 home invasion. Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn sent out a release saying, “The victim told police someone knocked on his door. When he answered it, he found four males wearing masks and armed with a shotgun. Police say they forced their way inside, took a small amount of cash and the keys to the victim’s car.” Police say between June 29 and July 6, they arrested the four suspects. Police say one of them is 18-year-old, Chance Morris of Greenville. The other suspects are a 17 year-old and two are 14 year olds. Police say they will seek to have the 17 year-old tried as an adult. The suspects are charged with robbery and burglary.