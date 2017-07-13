Jason Anthony Thompson died unexpectedly at home on June 27, 2017 in Greenville at the age of 29. The memorial service was held at 2:30 p.m. on July 8 at Jenkins Chapel Methodist Church in Old Texas. Reverend Tim Grey officiated and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home announced.

All were welcomed to attend and celebrate Jason’s life.

Jason is survived by his mom Donna Thompson of Greenville; daughter, Sophia of Atmore; sister, Amanda Thompson of Greenville; grandmothers, Anna Herring of Old Texas and Pauline Thompson of Huntsville.

He is preceded in death by his father, Dale Thompson of Gulf Shores; uncle, Keith Wall of Greenville; grandfathers, Robert Wall of Old Texas and Fred Thompson of Huntsville; great-grandmother, Versie Owens of Old Texas.

Jason was born on March 9, 1988 in Montgomery to Dale and Donna Thompson. He attended Greenville Academy from 1993-2003 and Sparta Academy form 2003- 2006. After high school, he pursued college for two years and mastered his trade in welding. He worked with his father Dale at Sustainable Native Plants, LLC as a nursery supervisor.

After his dads passing, he then pursued various other jobs that required traveling. Jason was accomplished at art, music and anything outdoor related. He often read and drew a lot during his spare time. Most importantly, he loved the outdoors and especially the travels that he experienced throughout the years.

He was a generous individual who loved everyone around him. He was passionate about changing the lives of others. He had a heart of gold and would help anyone in need. The impact that he made on so many individuals will never fade away.