John Daniel Boggan, 81, a resident of Red Level passed away July 1, 2017. A Celebration of Life Service was held at 2 p.m. on July 6 from the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Antioch Methodist Cemetery with Military Honors. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

Mr. Boggan retired for the U.S. Air Force and was an auto repair instructor with Ed Reid Community College in Evergreen. The family would like anyone with a vintage auto to bring their auto to be in the funeral procession since John loved working with and restoring old autos.

John was preceded in death by his sons, Michael Boggan and Kenneth Boggan. Survivors include: wife, Mary Ellen Boggan, Red Level; daughter in law, Rebecca J Boggan, Sylacauga; grandsons, Jonathan Boggan, Dallas, and Daniel Boggan, Sylacauga; John is also survived by three great grandchildren.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held on Thursday from 12 p.m. until service time.

Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.