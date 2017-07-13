Funeral services for the late Mrs. Martha Clara Bailey were held on July 6, 2017 at 11 a.m. from St. Francis Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Robert Lewis officiated. Burial followed in the churchyard cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville directed. Mrs. Martha Clara Bailey was born in Ft. Deposit on October 25, 1939 to the late Mr. Jessie Claybourne and the late Ms. Ida Mae Seawright.

At an early age she confessed Christ, and later joined St. Francis Missionary Baptist Church where she served faithfully until her health failed.

She was preceded in death by two daughters, Elizabeth Jenkins, and Ruby Bailey; two grandchildren, Kimberly Baugh and Marcus Dewayne Bailey; sister; two brothers and daughter-in-law, Ethel Bailey. She met and married Mr. Freeman Bailey and to this union six children were born.

She departed this way of life on June 30, 2017 at the home of her daughter.

She leaves to cherish precious memories, a loving and devoted husband of (58) years, Freeman Bailey; four children, Martha (Ricky) Lawson, Janie Cook, Linda Lewis, all of Greenville; sons, Bobby (Amanda) Bailey, Quincy, IL; Henry George Bailey, Ft. Deposit; brother, Jessie (Peggy) Claybourne, two son-in-laws, James Robert Liptroit, Eddie D. Cook, all of Greenville; eleven grandchildren, Latanya Simmons, Shaudosha Bailey, Tina Cook, Jasmine Cook, Lucky Baugh, Queskia Bailey, Latoya Bailey, Tameka Lewis, Zebbie Jenkins, Athena Jenkins and Nathaniel Jenkin and twenty-one great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, sister and brother in laws, other relatives and friends.