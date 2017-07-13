Rusty Hamer Thomas, 53, died Saturday, July 8, 2017. The funeral service was held Monday, July 1 at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Reverend Randy Harvell and Reverend Stacey Gaston officiating with Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery in Pigeon Creek. Visitation was held Sunday, July 9, from 5-7 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Mr. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, William and Thelma Thomas; sister, Willie Jewell Thomas Herring and brothers, Jerry Thomas and Charles Thomas. HE is survived by his children, Brittany Henderson (Will), Katie Thomas, Carmen Thomas and Allison Thomas; grandchildren, Ryleigh Skipper, Conley Henderson, Bryhlee Henderson and Noah Thomas and many nieces, nephews and other family members.

Throughout life Mr. Thomas enjoyed spending time with his family, boating, racing, riding Harley’s, his project car restorations, helping his family, friends and even strangers. He also was a long time employee at Norman-Blackmon Motor Company and part of the Butler County Sherriff’s Posse.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the Sherriff’s Posse, Sharon Fuller, Heath Hendrix, Brandon Sellers, Michael and Jennifer Burt and the Davenport Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Heart Association.

