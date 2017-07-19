Funeral services for the late Mrs. Annie L. Key “Scooter” were held on July 8, 2017 at 1 p.m. from First Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Lionel Davis, Pastor. Elder LoEarl Flowers, officiated. Burial followed in Pine Flat cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville directed.

Annie Louise Key was born in Forest Home, Alabama to Charlie Bob Smith and Alberta Powell on November 15, 1947.She was educated in the Escambia County School System. During her early adult years she married Mr. Willis Key Sr. and from that union four children were born.

She gave her life to Christ at an early age and was an active member of Greenwood Church of God in Christ until she went home to be with Christ. Mother Annie loved to cook and feed the community; she served as the President of the (CWC) Christian Women Council, Coordinator of Food and Kitchen Staff, member of the Mother Board, and Pastor Aide Staff at her church in which she truly loved her church family and Elder LoEarl Flowers.

Mrs. Annie was preceded in death by her mother, Alberta Powell; husband, Willis Key Sr. and her sons Willis Key Jr. and Phillip Key Jr.

She leaves to cherish her memories her father and stepmother Charlie Bob (Minister Catherine) Smith, Pensacola; eight children, Sally Key, Keith Key, Melina (Eddie) Andrews, Andre (LaShunda) Key and Natasha Key, Greenville; Stephanie Ford, Birmingham; Ethel Key, Pensacola; LeKevia Key, Alex City; six brothers, Alfred Powell, Soledad, Cal.; Jesse(Katie) Horn, Frederick Smith Sr., Dale Smith, AL Smith, Lewis Smith, Pensacola; three sisters, Anna L. Powell, Greenville; Sherry Rudolph, Samantha Smith, both of Pensacola; twenty eight grandchildren, twenty nine great grandchildren, three very special cousins, Jennifer Palmer, Evangelist Mae Lou Gaffney and Jimmie Lee Smith; two special friends, Betsy Lee Bailey and Mattie Lou Andrews; a special friend who was more like a daughter Tammie Smith and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.