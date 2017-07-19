Barbara Lowery, 77, a resident of Georgiana passed away July 11, 2017.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 11 a.m. on July 13, 2017 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel. Rev. Mike Phillips officiated. Burial followed in Love’s Way Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held from 10 a.m. until service time. Survivors include: husband, Melvin Lowery, Georgiana; daughter, Brenda (Jerry) Huckaba, Georgiana; sister, Minnie (Edward) Webb, Milino, Fla.; brother, Jerry (Harriett) Hartley, Daphne; sister in law, Christine Hartley, Ft Myers, Fla.; grandchildren, Jeremy Huckaba and Brittany Huckaba, both of Prattville.

