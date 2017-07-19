Claudia Herring, 90, a resident of Chapman passed away July 10, 2017. A Celebration of Life Service was held at 11 a.m. on July 12 from East Side Baptist Church. Burial followed in church cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was from 10 a.m. until service time. Claudia was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Douglas Herring.

Survivors include: sons, Joe Ealum, Georgiana; Don Herring, Rose Hill and Paul Herring, Nashville,Tenn.; daughters, Kathy Herring and Gail Joyner, both of Georgiana; Annette Bailey, Andalusia. Claudia is also survived by eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

