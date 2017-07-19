Edith Joan Free, 67, died July 9, 2017 at Baptist South Medical Center. The funeral service was held July 12, 2017 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home. Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed. Burial followed at Giddens Chapel Cemetery. Visitation was held one hour prior to the funeral.

Mrs. Free was preceded in death by her husband, Garland Ellis Free; daughter, Tabitha Free; parents, John and Nellie Hartley; three brothers, one sister and a very close friend, Charles Spires.

She is survived by her daughter, Tina Lingerfelt (Paul); grandchildren, Connor, Samantha, Hanna and Isabella Lingerfelt; sisters, Mae Moody (Lonny), Bettie Huckabaa (Jerry), Mary Lou Hartley, Frances Clements (Duane) and Myra Hartley; brothers-in-law, Clarence Free (Annie), David Holloway (Wendy), Thomas Holloway (Michelle) and Paul Holloway (Louisa) and many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

