Mrs. Gearldine B. Herring, 89, a resident of Greenville, died on Friday, July 14, 2017 at Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery. A funeral service was held Tuesday, July 18 at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Reverend Darryl Freeman officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial will follow at Sunrise Memorial Park.

Visitation was held Tuesday, July 18 from 10-11 a.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

She was a proud and devoted member of Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Greenville. She loved her church family dearly.

Mrs. Herring was preceded in death by her parents: Jim and Ester Bedsole and her daughter: Carol Herring Majors. She is survived by her sons: Michael E. Herring (Diane), Jerry C. Herring (Teresa), and Wendall Herring, all of Greenville, AL and many grandchildren and other family and friends.

