GEARLDINE B. HERRING

| | 0

 

Mrs. Gearldine B. Herring, 89, a resident of Greenville, died on Friday, July 14, 2017 at Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery. A funeral service was held Tuesday, July 18 at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Reverend Darryl Freeman officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial will follow at Sunrise Memorial Park.

Visitation was held Tuesday, July 18 from 10-11 a.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

She was a proud and devoted member of Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Greenville. She loved her church family dearly.

Mrs. Herring was preceded in death by her parents: Jim and Ester Bedsole and her daughter: Carol Herring Majors. She is survived by her sons: Michael E. Herring (Diane), Jerry C. Herring (Teresa), and Wendall Herring, all of Greenville, AL and many grandchildren and other family and friends.

Please make online condolences at www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com.

Posted in Obituaries

Leave a Comment