Funeral services for the late Mrs. Maggie Champion were held on July 11, 2017 at 12 noon from Harrison Street Baptist Church. Rev. Anthony Baxter officiated. Burial followed in Magnolia cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville directed.

Mrs. Maggie Simpson Champion was born to the late Mr. & Mrs. Wade (AnnieL.) Simpson on May 11, 1933 in Butler County. She lived a life that was grounded in her faith through our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

During her early childhood she united with Mt. Ida Baptist Church, she then moved and later joined Harrison St. Baptist Church, where she once served as a choir member, Missionary and was the Mother of the church, where she served very faithfully until her health failed. Later in life she united in Holy matrimony to Mr. Oscar A. Champion who preceded her in death.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. & Mrs. Wade Simpson; five children, Grady Simpson, James Simpson, William Kelly, Carlton Longmire and Sady Smith; five brothers, Ira D, Robert, Herman, Willie, and Earnest Simpson; grandson, Daryl Smith.

She leaves to cherish her memories her two youngest children, Evangelist Susan Gregory and Sedgwick Champion (Shelia); grandson; Demonte and great granddaughter Kenzy of whom she help raised; thirteen grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, and host of nieces and nephews and daughter-in-law; Mildred Stokes of Mobile; sister-in-law, Lillie M.Savage Simpson; three special cousins, Alice F. Burnett, Willette Lewis Killette, and Arthur Lewis; very special, loyal, and dedicated friend, Bettye Rogers; special neighbor, Anita Hall and family.

She had several special friends she would always talk about: Corretha McCuller, Joann Tubbs, Lillie Mae, Cousin Bill Cook, Rev.Johnny Grace, Dea. Barry Grace, Chris and Linda Womack, Margaret Christian Cook and her entire church family and the people at Hudson Funeral Service.