Yancey Joel Kelley, 40, a resident of Luverne, died July 10, 2017 at his residence. The graveside service was held July 14 at 10 a.m. from County Line Church of Christ Cemetery. Minister Jerry Barlow officiated and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed.

He was preceded in death by mother, Sara Frances Kelley.

He is survived by his wife, April Kelley of Andalusia; daughters, Jasmine Kelley & Krista Kelley of Luverne and parents Sam & Brenda Kelley of Luverne.

