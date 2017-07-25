CHAT AND CHEW A SUCCESS

BRUCE BRANUM/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

“There is so much positive energy going on in the City of Georgiana these days,” said Mayor Jerome Antone at this past Saturdays “Chat and Chew” community unity event held at Georgiana Health & Rehabilitation (GHR). He added, “Chief Cook has really hit the ground running.” Chat and Chew brought together many community members and was a successful event according to Chief Cook. GHR, Georgiana Police Department and Georgiana Community Improvement Association (GCIA) were the sponsors. In addition to citizens, there were police department members, city leaders and county government officials in attendance. There was music, food, activities for children, but mainly the opportunity for the community to gather together in support. Mrs. Ruby Watts, who resides at GHR, gave the opening welcome to all in attendance and said with a big proud smile, “We are graced that we are able to come together in unity. We welcome each of you.” GCIA Director Candace Powell also spoke to the initial gathering of attendees of the event and said, “Overall good is to do just what is says. Improve our community. We are trying to take us from good to great.” Other community events planned in Georgiana are a National Night Out on August 1 from 6-8 p.m. at the Georgiana School. It will be a family get together with community speakers, activities for children and a pot luck supper. On October 7, Georgiana will hold the 1st Annual Georgiana City Fest. Planned events at this time include a grilling competition and a baking cook off.