George McCrory’s Men’s and Boy’s Wear

By Carter Anthony

Part six of a six-part series

The ultimate alumnus of course is Annette McCrory Tolbert. Annette, a graduate of Auburn University, retired from teaching and lives in Central Florida, where she does substitute teaching, raises and rides horses with her family and cares for rescue dogs. Annette has one daughter, Natalie also a former school teacher, who is married to Hutch Brock, an attorney. They have 4 children, a son and triplets, 2 boys and a daughter. All are outstanding grandchildren, of course, and make their way to Auburn often to watch granddaughter Ashton play soccer for the AU soccer team.Story background: One day Harold Chambliss and I were discussing growing up in Greenville in the 1960s and our similar background of working at George McCrory’s, Brior Auto Parts and as the lifeguard at the country club. After doing so I set out to jot down memories of working for Mr. George who was quite a central figure in a lot of teenage boys’ lives in the 1950s-1970s. Jotting down memories grew into some fun talking to Mr. George’s daughter, Annette, who we all had a crush on and talking to those of us who worked there and are still around. It turned out to be more than I set out to do but it was a fun write. I’ve sent it out to some of my classmates just for the fun of it. I obviously sent it to Annette who was so happy to share it with her family. While doing this I thought about trying to get my story published in hopes that it might incent others my age to write about Greenville citizens who influenced them in life. There were so many businessmen in Greenville, lawyers, bankers, newspapermen, who were so influential in the city then. Beelands, McGowins, Stanleys, Haygoods, et. al. A series on them would be great. At any rate, here is my story on Mr. George. I hope you will give it some consideration to run in your paper. Thank you. Carter Carter Anthony, a University of Alabama, University of West Florida and University of Alabama Birmingham graduate. He is also holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and the Principal and sole shareholder of Anthony Investment Management, a Registered Investment Advisor in Birmingham, Alabama.