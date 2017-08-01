Dawn Morris Simmons, 66, a resident of Cahaba Heights passed away on July 27, 2017. A memorial service was held at Brookwood Baptist Church in Birmingham July 30, 2017 at 4 p.m. Pastor Dr. Jim Barnette officiated, and visitation beforehand at 3:00 p.m. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on July 31 at Magnolia Cemetery in Greenville. Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed. Visitation was held from 10-10:45 a.m. at Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home.

Ms. Simmons was born in Mobile on October 8th, 1950. She was raised in Greenville and was the daughter of the late William Clay Morris and Elsie Hobbie Morris. She is survived by her sister, Gale Morris Bedgood; her daughters, Allison Armistead Simmons (Cole Webster), Brooke Simmons Hipp (Brian), and Katherine Scott Simmons; her beloved grandsons, Austin Armistead, William Armistead, Grayson Hipp, and Jackson Hipp; her aunts, Ada Claire Solomon and Mary Ann Garcia; nephew, Jamie Bedgood; nieces, Martha Estes and Beth Gamble; and additionally Wendall Simmons and Tom Simmons. There are also many other special friends, neighbors, and coworkers who were very dear to Ms. Simmons. Especially all of the children she taught and adored at Brookwood Baptist ECC.

Dawn was a 1969 graduate of Greenville High School. She was also a proud graduate of Auburn University where she majored in Early Childhood Education. She began her teaching career in the Birmingham School System, but found her long-term home at Brookwood Baptist Early Childhood Center where she taught for 29 years.

Ms. Simmons’ love for her career, students, and co-workers was evident to all who knew her. In her spare time, there was nothing she enjoyed more than spending time with her daughters and grandchildren. She loved “all things Auburn”, especially Auburn Football, and any opportunity to vacation with her family.

Pallbearers were Gabriel Akins, Austin Armistead, William Armistead, Robert Gamble, Brian Hipp, and Cole Webster.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to Brookwood Baptist Early Childhood Center.

