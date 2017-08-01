Eva Shipp, 74, a resident of Red Level, AL passed away Friday, July 28, 2017. A Graveside Service was held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 29 from Gorum Cemetery with Jimmy Ray Rodgers officiating. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing arrangements. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Saturday from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home.

Eva was preceded in death by her daughter: Towana Cramblitt.

Survivors include: daughter: Michelle Centner, Red Level; son: William Leonard Shipp, Maine; sisters: Willie Mae Brooks, Houston, Florence Gill, Mobile, and Peggy Ann McKinney, Crestview, Fla.; brothers: Roy Rodgers and Pendleton Rodgers, both of Mobile; sister in law: Florence Rodgers, Red Level. Eva also leaves behind five grandchildren.

Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.