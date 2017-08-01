Mrs. Mertice Porterfield, 98, a resident of Fort Deposit died July 24, 2017 at Crowne Health Care. A funeral service was held July 29 at 2 p.m. at Fort Deposit United Methodist Church. Rev. Dennis Carlson, Rev. Gil Barrow, and Rev. Richard Ramsey officiated and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed. Burial followed at Myrtlewood Cemetery. The family received friends on July 29 from 1-2 p.m. at Fort Deposit United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Porterfield was preceded in death by her parents, Orby and Kate Harrison; husband, John Henry Porterfield; sister-in-law, Edna Earle Porterfield; half-brother, Ira Mac Harrison and half-sister, Era Mae Harrison; brother-in-law and his wife, Jessie and Bessie Porterfield.

She is survived by her son, Dr. J. Roland Porterfield (Idonia) of Greenville; grandchildren, Victoria Ramsey (Richard) of Marietta, Ga., and Dr. John R. Porterfield, Jr. (Cassie) of Birmingham; great grandchildren, Virginia Ramsey and Sarah Ramsey of Marietta, Ga., and John R. Porterfield, III, Hallie Porterfield, and Natalie Porterfield of Birmingham; cousin and close friend, Eric O. Cates of Greenville.

Pallbearers will be Dr. John Porterfield, Jr., John R. Porterfield, III, Ben Bowden, Chad Blankinchip, Stephen Blackwell, and Ted Roquemore. Honorary Pallbearers will be the men of Fort Deposit United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Fort Deposit United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 398 Fort Deposit, AL 36032 or to a Christian charity of one’s choosing.

