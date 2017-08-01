Mrs. Myrtle Owens Cauthen, 92, a resident of Honoraville, died Monday, July 24, 2017 at Crowne Health Care. A funeral service was held on Thursday, July 27 at 11:00 a.m. at Union Baptist Church with Brother Joe Leverette officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Union Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends on Thursday, July 27 from 10-11:00 a.m. at Union Baptist Church.

Mrs. Cauthen was preceded in death by her parents: Coley and Minnie Owens; husband: Marvin Cauthen; daughter: Shirley Brackin; sisters: Opal Sexton, Ersie Bell Mosley, Nellie Ruth Williamson, and Merle Bell and brother: Clyde Owens.

She is survived by her daughters: Nobie Fussell (Joe) of Greenville and Peggy Bowen (Darrell) of Fort Deposit; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brothers: Nelson Owens of Texas and Hense Owens of Honoraville and many other family and friends.

