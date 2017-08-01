Funeral services for the late Mr.Stanley Pierre Zigler was held July 29, 2017 at 1 p.m. from Butler Chapel AME Zion Church. Rev. Robert Shuford officiated. Burial followed in Magnolia cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville directed.

Stanley Pierre Zigler was born December 19, 1958, in Greenville, Alabama. He departed this life July 25, Stanley was the first child born to the late John Andrew Zigler, Jr. and Mrs. Pearlie Atkins Zigler. He was preceded in death by his brother, Carlton Zigler; maternal grandparents Atmark and Ella Atkins; and paternal grandparents, John Andrew and Ruby Zigler, Sr.

Stanley joined Butler Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church at an early age and remained active until his death; serving as a member of the usher board. He graduated from Greenville High School as a member of the Class of 1977 and attended Alabama State University.

He was an all-around athlete, excelling in football, basketball but his greatest love was football. Stanley served his country as a member of the United States Army and received an honorable discharge.

Memories of Stanley will be cherished by three loving daughters, Zena Mickles, Kayla Zigler, and Delisha Holland; a loving and devoted mother, Mrs. Pearlie Atkins Zigler; a loving and special friend, Vernell Davis; five adorable and cherished grandchildren, Kydavian, Khamijay, and Kayden Zigler, Zan’derrious Marsh and Zy’uanna Mickles; two sisters, Felecia (Joseph) Pettway, Angela (Richard) Zigler-Mack, his brother, Vincent Zigler; a god daughter, Donje’ McGee; one niece, three nephews and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives, numerous friends, and acquaintances.

Stanley, a devout GHS Tiger Alumnus and Crimson Tide Fan will be remembered by his family and friends as a smart, loving and quiet-spirit whose grandchildren were the apple of his eye.