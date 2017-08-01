TARVI MONTANY SMITH

Funeral services for the late Mr. Tarvi Montanay Smith were held on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. from Georgiana High School Auditorium. Rev. Christopher Aaron Bennett officiated. Burial followed in Maye Cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville directing.

Tarvi Montanay Smith, 38 years of age, humbly submitted to God’s call home on Saturday, July 22 at Baptist Medical Center South, Montgomery, Alabama.

Tarvi was born March 1, 1979 at Fort Benning, Georgia to Grover D. and Debra G. Smith. He was the second eldest of four children.

Tarvi was educated in Butler County and graduated from Georgiana High School. After graduating from high school, He enlisted in the United States Air Force as an Aircraft Mechanic. Upon returning home, Tarvi attended Lurleen B. Wallace Community College.

At an early age, Tarvi joined the Long Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Being called by God to a greater purpose, he served as a Devotion Leader, Youth Mentor, Motivational Speaker, Usher, and Drill Team Member. Moreover, he gave himself generously as a community volunteer.

Two of his greatest attributes were his infectious smile and gentle laughter while ministering to others. Additionally, Tarvi started an e-ministry, called “Something 2 Think About.” The purpose was to assist others in developing a deeper walk with the Lord.

Tarvi was preceded in death by his great-grand mother, Mandy (Dave) George, great-grand father, Artis (Narvie) Maye Sr., and grandfathers, Isiah Edwards Jr., Grover D. Smith Sr. and step-father, Charlie Scott.

Tarvi’s beautiful life will forever be cherished by his mother Debra (Edward Earl) Kent, father, Grover D. Smith (Costella), both of Montgomery, sister, April (Wesley) Jones, Montgomery, brothers, Cedric (Lacretia) Smith, Pensacola and LaChadrick Smith, Georgiana; Step-brothers: Ali and Gerald Crenshaw, Georgiana; Grandmothers: Zola M. Smith and Bernice (Ben) Fountain, both of Georgiana; Aunts: Shirley(Hercules) Eason, Sanford, Fla., Sherry (Albert) Martin, West Palm Beach, Fla.; Gloria (Nels) Pate, Ocoee, Fla.; Sonia Thomas and Farry Brown, Georgiana; Johnnie (Darla) Smith, Ocoee, Fla., Dorothy (Larry) Duncan, Columbus, OH; Dr. Carolyn Benion, Fairview Park, Ohio, Cynthia Pringle, Huntsville; Wanda Womack, Jacksonville, Fla., Stephanie Christian, Huntsville; Darleen (Archie) Brown, Prattville, Tewonda Farrar, Durham, N.C.; Great

Aunts: Mary Maye and Fanny Kemp, Georgiana; Uncles: Willie Clyde and Gerald Smith, both of Georgiana, Johnnie (Darla) Smith, Ocoee, Fla., and Eric (Vernessa) Edwards, Huntsville, and Isaiah (Chauncey), Jacksonville, Fla.; Great Uncle: Joe Maye, Aberdeen, Md.; Special Cousins: Khari Palmer, Cameron Smith, Richard and Ryan Volkema, Terry Pettway and Melvin Hall; a host of devoted, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.