Mrs. Tera Cook Little, a resident at Westside Terrace in Dothan, Alabama, went to be with the Lord on July 27, 2017. She was 83 years old.

A Memorial Mass was held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 31 at St. Elizabeth Parish with Reverend Wayne Youngman officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Donations may be made to Covenant Care Hospice, www.choosecovenant or 1512 W. Main St. Dothan, AL 36301.

Mrs. Little was born August 20, 1933 in Greenville where she was raised and resided most of her life until her later years. She was a happy homemaker, deeply devoted to her family and friends, especially loving her three grandchildren. Her passion was helping others and she took great joy in volunteering for various organizations in Greenville, especially The Pink Ladies at L. V. Stabler Memorial Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her father Walter F. Cook, mother Era C. Byrd, step-dad Paul Byrd and brother Charles Cook.

Survivors include her husband John G. Little, Jr. Dothan; son John G. Little, III (Nancy), Mableton, Ga.; daughter Phyllis L. Creel (Ronnie), Dothan; grandchildren Justin Creel (Jessica), Cantonment, Fla.; Melissa C. Kirkland (Josh), Auburn; Matthew Creel, Dothan; two great-grandchildren Henry Kirkland and Aiden Creel; brothers Curtis Cook (Una), Acworth, Ga.; Dan Cook (Carolyn), Dadeville; Allen Cook (Karen), Calera; and sister-in-law Mrs. Charles Cook (Patsy), Chatom; several special nieces, nephews, loving cousins and friends. Special thanks go to Westside Terrace and Covenant Hospice for their loving care.

