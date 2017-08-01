Mr. Willis Winfred Burkett, affectionately known as “Strawberry”, age 90 passed away at his home on Friday, July 28, 2017. Mr. Burkett loved the Lord and his family. He loved helping people.

He and his wife Shirley were in the insurance industry for over 30 years. He always tried to make his customers feel like family not just numbers. He is also noted for loving golf. He was never happier than on the course on a nice sunny day.

Mr. Burkett was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Texanna Burkett, daughter, Donna Stephenson, brothers, Raymond, AV, Millard, and Ervin Burkett, sisters, Ruby Black, Olia Anderson, Ruth Blackburn and Meryle McKelvy.

Mr. Burkett is survived by his wife, Shirley M. Burkett, Sons, Terry (Patti) Burkett and Danny (Cheryl) Baker, and son-in-law, Steve Stephenson, daughter, Sherry (Andy) Thomas, Grandsons, Corey Stephenson, Steven (Tanya) Stephenson, Natji Baker, Haken (Amy) Baker, and Tyler (Kelcie) Thomas, Granddaughters, Christy (Dick) Newton, April Ivey, Ashley Burkett (Cody Johnston), Jessica (Jimmy) Burcham, Callan Burkett, and Lori (Brandon) Glover, 20 great grandchildren and two great great grandchidren, and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 30 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel with Pastors Eric Jackson and Lane Simmons officiating.

Burial followed in Providence Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana, AL directing arrangements.

Pallbearers were Chris Hollyhand, Corey Stephenson, Cody Johnston, Jimmy Burcham, Steven Stephenson, Hunter Jackson, Nic Newton, and Tyler Newton. Honorary Pallbearer was John Jernigan.

