Funeral services for the late Mr. Clarence “Charlie Rudolph” Brown were held on August 12 at 11 a.m. from Ft. Deposit Complex. Bro. James Daniels, officiated. Military Burial followed in Damascus Churchyard cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville directed. Mr. Clarence Brown was born August 25, 1949 to the late Mannie McCoy and Minnie Lee Brown. Clarence graduated from Southside High school in 1968. After graduation he enlisted in the United State Marine Corp and was honorable discharged September 2, 1973. He later joined Army National Guard and was discharged August 17, 1976.At an early age Clarence was added Hook Street Church of Christ. In October 2009 Clarence united in Matrimony to Mattie Brown. He departed this earthly world on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 in L.V. Stabler Hospital, Greenville. Mr. Clarence (Charlie) leaves to cherish his memories a very devoted wife, Mattie Brown; mother and sister-in-law, Lucinda Rudolph, both of Greenville; daughter, Kathleen Tucker, Columbia S.C.; step-daughters, Tonya (Brad) Brown, Bridgeport, CT; Tramika Robinson; step-son, Dewayne Adams, both of Greenville; brothers, his twin Cliff (Viola) Brown, Walter (Ruth) Rudolph, both of Bridgeport, CT; Ernest Rudolph, Greenville; nieces and sisters, Gwendolyn (Jodie) Oakes, Calera; Gloria (James) McCall, Letohatchee; Barbara Rudolph, Valara Rudolph, both of Greenville; Sheila Baker, Birmingham; sister-in-law, Annie Mae McKee, all of Greenville; nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren, a host of nieces, a special one Bertha Means, Greenville; nephews, cousins and friends.