Ernest T. Daves, 77, a resident of Georgiana passed away August 20, 2017. A Celebration of Life Service was held at 2 p.m. August 23, 2017 from the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Randy Harvill officiated. Burial followed in Oakwood Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held from 1 p.m. until service time.

Survivors include: wife, Janice B Daves, Georgiana; daughters, Laura (Matthew) Shell, Georgiana; brother, Glenn Griffin, Billings, Mont.; sister, Diane Tulley, Charleston, S.C.; grandson, Brady Matthew Shell, Georgiana.

Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.