G’ana takes down Loachapoka

CLAY BRANUM/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

Georgiana High School’s first game of the 2017 season against the Loachapoka Indians started off slow in the first quarter yet led to a crushing defeat for the Indians.

During the first quarter the Panthers had a tough time holding onto the ball and adjusting to several new players coming onto the field the first game of the season. Although Georgiana suffered during the very beginning of the game, giving way for Loachapoka to score the first points, the Panthers worked hard together to end the first quarter 8-6 Georgiana’s lead.

Getting back on the field in the second quarter the Panthers settled into a solid rhythm to score 20 more points and deny Loachapoka the ability to score for the rest of the game.

Despite having multiple new players on the field this year, Georgiana’s team pulled out an amazing win Friday night with a final score of 42-6.

Georgiana may have a small team with several new players, but with the experience of the returning seniors, solid methods of the school’s coaching staff, and drive of these new young players on the field to work together as a team, Georgiana will be in the running as another tough contender this season.

Be sure to come out this Friday night to see the Panthers play at the Gamecock’s New Brocton stadium. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. so come cheer on these young gentlemen to another win as they stack up against this challenge early in the season!!