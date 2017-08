GERTRUDE HARRIS HAMILTON

Hamilton, Gertrude Harris, 89, a resident of Greenville died at Crowne Health Care on August 21, 2017. A graveside service was held August 22 at 2 p.m. at Sunrise Memorial Park. Reverend Chase Clower officiated and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed.

Mrs. Hamilton was preceded in death by her husband, Clint Eugene Hamilton; parents, Robert and Lillie Harris; brother, William Anderson Harris.

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Lansdon (Roger) of Greenville; grandson, Jarred Hamilton Lansdon of Greenville; nieces, Dora Davis (Alvin) and Diane Harris both of Greenville and nephews, Gerald Harris (Betty) of Greenville and Donald Nichols (Brenda) of McKenzie.

