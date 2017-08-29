Stephen Randall Riley, 49, a resident of Greenville died August 22, 2017.

Mr. Riley is survived by his wife, Cindy; daughter, Gretchen; parents, Walter and Barbara Riley of Wetumpka; sister, Melanie (Shane) Yates of Wetumpka; niece, Courtney Yates of Wetumpka; nephew, Corey (Samantha) Yates of Wetumpka; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mark and Annie Davis of Greenville; brothers-in-law, John Mark (Stacy) Davis of Greenville, Henry (Sandy) Davis of Greenville and Brian Davis of Auburn; several other nieces and nephews.

The family will hold memorial services at a later date.Please sign online condolences at www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com.