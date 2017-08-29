Tigers roar over Saints

BRUCE BRANUM/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

Greenville High’s Tigers first test of the season came this past Friday night and they proved worthy winning 33-22 in a practice game against the Selma Saints.

Tiger quarterback Javion Posey would make the first score for GHS with a 25-yard touchdown run. He would later score after a key reception by Malik Bunch.

Arick Boggan scored twice on runs after Posey’s initial touchdown and the Tigers led 20-0 at the half. Jabez Sims would make the final touchdown on a reception from Posey.

Despite a comeback try by the Saints, Greenville held on for the win.

Head Coach Josh McLendon said, “I thought we played really well for three quarters. Our plan was to let the starters play for three quarters and the backups play in the fourth.” He went on to add, “Offensively I thought we played well and once we got going the defense did a good job…they only gave up on 75 yards through three quarters.”

McLendon stated he was proud of his team but wanted them to be a four quarter team. Their next game is at Beauregard, a powerhouse, this Friday night at 7 p.m.