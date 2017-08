Walter Earl Cartwright, 64, a resident of Greenville died at L.V. Stabler Hospital on August 20, 2017. A funeral service was held August 23 at 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Greenville. Reverend Angie Long and Mr. Greg Poff officiated and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed. Burial followed at Sunrise Memorial Park. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on August 23 at the church.

Mr. Cartwright was preceded in death by his parents, Draford and Nettie Cartwright.

He is survived by his wife, Annette S. Cartwright of Greenville; daughter, Cherie M. Stabler of Monroeville; son, Kevin R. Cartwright of Los Angeles; grandchildren, Gage Stabler and Ella Grace Stabler of Monroeville; sisters, Betty Jean Reeves (Bobby) of Luverne; Bessie Irene Mosley of Greenville and Frances Marie Basom of Greenville; brothers, Clarence Cartwright (Corrine) of Foley and Jerry Allen Cartwright (Cindy) of Honoraville and a number of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Tommy Hinson, Blaine Hinson, Paul Hudgins, Allen Varner, Jeremy Lowery, Mike Norris, John Scott, and Jeff Owens.

Please sign online condolences at www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com.