Funeral services for the late Ms. Annie Nell Mason were held on August 28 at 1 p.m. from Ft. Deposit Complex, Ft. Deposit. Rev. Dale Braxton officiated. Burial followed in Ft. Deposit City Cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville directed.

Annie Nell Mason was born December 29, 1972 in Butler County to Mr. R.C. and Mrs. Francis Mason. She departed this life August 19 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her three loving sisters, Juanita Seawright, Brenda and Gloria Mason; grandparents, Francis Mae Scott, Mary Bell Mason, Jessie Scott and Jazz Mason.

Nell recently accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior and became a member of Snow Hill Christian Church, Mt. Willing. Nell was employed at Daehan Solution for more than five years.

Nell leaves to cherish her memories her loving parents, R.C. & Francis Mason, Ft. Deposit; four sisters, Leola Seawright, Greenville; Glenda (Billy) Johnson, Angela Mason, Kimberly Mason, all of Ft. Deposit; five nephews, Robert Seawright, Sylvester (Kayla) Seawright, Frederick (Evelyn) Seawright, all of Greenville; Curtis Mason Zerrington Hinson Jr., both of Ft. Deposit; four nieces, Jessica Seawright, Greenville; Jasmine Mason, Sha’Keria Jones, Kamelia Hunter, all of Ft. Deposit; three children she cared for Ty’Keria Safford, Hayneville; TyLinda Mason, Symone Hinson, both of Greenville; seven uncles, Henry Hinson, Willie Mason, Gid (Fannie) Mason, Charlie (JoAnn) Mason, Robert (Doris) Mason, Clinton Bradley, Clemmon (Kizzy) Bradley; two aunts, Daisy Mae Searight, all of Ft. Deposit; Eva Bell (Lemon) Taylor, Greenville; special devoted friend Jerome Safford, three devoted cousins, Christine Searight, Teresa Wilson, Janie Thigpen; devoted friends, Shirley McWilliams, Shelia Davison, Felicia Scott, Anthony Chambers, Chasity Taylor, Yolonda Jones and Wendy Jordan, a host of other relatives and friends.