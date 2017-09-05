Bobby Allen Killough, Sr., 62, a resident of Greenville died August 27, 2017 at L.V. Stabler Memorial Hospital. The funeral service was held August 30 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home. Reverend Herbert Brown officiated and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed. Burial followed at Sunrise Memorial Park. Visitation was held August 29 from 5-7 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home. The family received friends one hour prior to the funeral.

Mr. Killough started working at the age of 12 at Mr. Wesley Reid’s grocery store. Upon graduation from high school in 1972, he married his high school sweetheart, Shirley McCarthy, and began his career as an associate of the A&P grocery store chain for 15 years, eventually becoming manager.

After leaving his position at A&P he began working for Crawford Beverage where he worked until Allstate Beverage acquired the company in 1999. Mr. Killough served the remainder of his career with Allstate Beverage until his retirement in 2015.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working outdoors, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Mr. Killough was preceded in death by his mother, Opal Lowery Killough and brother, Hayward Heath Killough, Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley McCarthy Killough; daughter, Toni Killough Kilpatrick; son, Bobby Killough, Jr. (Laura); grandchildren,Sarah Elizabeth Kilpatrick, Isabelle Killough-Brooks, Jacob A. Killough and Lily Killough; father, Hayward Heath Killough, Sr. and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Pallbearers for Mr. Killough were, Keith Kilpatrick, Bobby Taylor, Terry Joe Johnson, Cyril Hargrove, Chuck Williamson, and Heath Killough.

Please make online condolences at www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com.