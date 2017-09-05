Galous Hartin, Jr., 76, a resident of Georgiana passed away August 29, 2017. A Celebration of Life Service was held at 11 a.m. on September 1 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel. Burial followed in Brushey Creek Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

Survivors include: wife, Teresa Hartin, Georgiana; daughters, Tina Tomas, Leeds; Melissa Williamson, Rutledge; Penny (Patricia) Lovelace and Amanda Lovelace, both of Kentucky; sons, Jack Lovelace, Florida and John Lovelace, Kentucky; sister, Myrtle Gaston, Georgiana; brothers, Jimmy Hartin and Jerry Hartin, both of Georgiana. Galous is also survived by a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Thursday from 6-8 p.m.

