Funeral services for the late Mr. John Earl Bethel were held on August 26, 2017 at 1 p.m. from New Bethel Baptist Church, Lapine. Reverend Jesse Sankey officiated. Burial followed in Rockdale Baptist Churchyard cemetery, Lapine. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville directed.

John Earl “TRUCK” Bethel was born on September 29, 1956 in Lapine to Johnnie Mae (Grimes) Bethel and the late Johnny Lee Bethel. He was the second oldest of eight children born to this union.

In 1977 John married his high school sweetheart, Betty Peterson. To this union three children were born. John joined the United States Army in 1977 where he served his country for over ten years.

John departed this life on August 14 in Seattle. John was preceded in death by his father Johnny Lee Bethel and a sister Katherine Bethel.

Loving memories will continue to linger in the hearts of those who loved him which include his mother, Johnnie Mae Grimes Bethel; three daughters, Tinecha Posey, Kiffany Bethel and Tuwanna Whittle all of whom reside in Georgiana; four brothers, Jester Bethel Sr., Georgiana; Sammy (Arlene) Bethel, Jacksonville, Fla.; Terry (Stephanie) Bethel, Austin, Texas; and Gaaron Bethel, Decatur; two sisters , Brenda (Donald) Scott and Patricia (Lonnie) Sims, both of Georgiana; five grandchildren, NCO Marvin Posey, USMC San Diego, Cali.), Tianna Whittle, Tangela Posey, Kiara Posey and Reginald Whittle, all of Georgiana; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.