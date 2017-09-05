Lewis Henry “Sweetum” Anderson, 79, born on November 1, 1937 and a resident of Pine Apple died at Baptist South August 30. The funeral service was held September 2 at 2 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church in Pine Apple. Reverend Bob Garrard and Reverend Glen Smith officiated and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed. Burial followed at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was held September 1 from 6-8 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Mr. Anderson was preceded in death by parents, Snowden and Inez Anderson; sisters, Linda Stafford, Ruth Anderson and Wilberne Little and brother, James Anderson.

He is survived by his wife, Gladys J. Anderson of Pine Apple; sons, Robert Lewis Anderson of Pine Apple and James L. Roper of Greenville, and a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Mr. Anderson was a member and a deacon at Friendship Baptist Church and he was also a member of Gideon’s International.

The pallbearers were Samuel Sheffield, Tony Brantley, Joseph Till, Ty Ender, Charles Garrick, Mike Phillips, Johnny Ray Jones, and Richard Sheffield.

