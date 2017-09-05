Sheila Stinson, 57, a resident of Greenville passed away August 28, 2017. A Celebration of Life Service was held at 2 p.m. August 30 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel. Reverend Larry Gaston officiated. Burial followed in Hopewell Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held from 11 a.m. until service time.

Survivors include: husband, Earl Stinson, Greenville; daughter, Kristi (Todd) Sexton, Greenville; sons, William (Nikki) Stinson and Justin (Rebecca Stinson), both of Greenville; mother: Willa Dean Owen, Greenville; sisters, Gail Blackmon, Greenville and Marcella (Steve) Stuckey, McKenzie; brothers, Tommy (Michelle) Conway and Paul Owen, both of Greenville.

Sheila has seven grandchildren who she loved dearly, Kaylee Lakes, Raylan Stinson, Hunter and Dawson Sexton, Macy, Rhett, and Whitley Stinson and her great Niece, Kinslee Blackmon, nieces, Heather Blackmon, Jennifer Blackmon, and Candace Conway; nephew, Raymond Booker.

Sheila also leaves behind many friends and loved ones.

