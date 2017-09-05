Tigers down Beauregard

BRUCE BRANUM/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

This past Friday night the Greenville High Tigers traveled to Beauregard Hornet Stadium and surprised the Hornets with tenacity and vengeance, ultimately winning 34-31. The Tigers lost to the Hornets 39-13 last season. Quarterback Javion Posey scored five rushing touchdowns in the win. Bishop Riley spurred the Tigers with a 70-yard kick return for a touchdown in the third quarter and they managed to hold on to the lead as they knocked off the defending 2016 State Champions. It was a nail-biter at the end of the game with the Tigers having to fend off Beauregard in the final few seconds of the fourth quarter. With less than a minute left, the Hornets scored a touchdown and then they recovered the ensuing on-side kick. The Hornets then tried two pass attempts to the end zone but were unable to connect to a receiver and GHS held on for the win. Greenville has a by-week coming up, but will face rival Charles Henderson of Troy at Tiger Stadium on September 15.