Eagles fall to Patriots

Friday Night Football turned into a loss for the Fort Dale Eagles in their first region game of the season.

Despite the Eagles making the first points on the board, the Pike Patriots came out on top at the end of the game 20-14, scoring all their points in the second half.

FDA had one last chance deep in Pike territory but could not convert.

The Eagles suffered heavy penalties throughout the game, contributing to their loss and leaving the Patriots standing tall.

Eagle quarterback Luke Taylor stood out in front of the Eagle rushers with 15 carries for 51 yards, a touchdown and two-point conversion. He also had 113 yards passing with Tripp Richardson receiving four passes for 69 yards.

Zach winter’s scored on a 5-yard run in the second quarter and Taylor ran for the two point conversion.

Braxton Daniels & Austin Phillips led the team in tackles and both had a sack.

The Fort Dale Eagles will be back on the field this Friday traveling to play against Northside Methodist.