Mr. James David Lowery, 70, a resident of Bremen died at his residence Thursday, September 7, 2017. Funeral services were held Monday, September 11 at the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Reverend Ronnie Boulware officiated the service with Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Burial followed in Magnolia Cemetery. There was no visitation prior to service. In lieu of flowers, please give to the charity of your choice.

Mr. Lowery is preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Margaret Lowery; son, David Lowery, Jr.; sister, Mary Lowery and brother, Daniel Lowery.

Survivors include sister, Dora Clay (Alan) of Wetumpka; brother, Robert Lowery of Bremen; six nieces and nephews and eight great-nieces and great- nephews.

