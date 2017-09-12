Leo Frank Bender, 77, a resident of Ramer died at his home Saturday, September 2, 2017. A graveside service was held Tuesday, September 5 at 11 a.m. at New Bethel Braggs Cemetery with Reverend Clyde Barganier officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Visitation was held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Mr. Bender was preceded in death by his parents, Emitte and Iva Bender; grandchildren, Justin Stroud and Charles Stroud and sister, Dorothy Rose Sheffield.

He is survived by his wife, Katherine Diane Bender; children, Michael, Denise, Janet and Christopher; step-children, Rick and Susan; nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and his beloved dog, Callie.

Mr. Bender worked for Burford Equipment and Thompson Tractor for forty years as a master mechanic and field supervisor. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

