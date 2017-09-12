Panthers claw Wildcats

CLAY BRANUM/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

The Georgiana Panthers came out on the gridiron strong for their first Regional win this past Friday against the Florala wildcats 52 to 20. Georgiana’s Head Coach Ezell Powell stated “We are happy to get the win and start off 1-0 in the region. We moved the ball well offensively and made some mistakes defensively that we have to correct.” The Panthers are off to a successful start this season despite minor setbacks. Kyle Powell had 15 carries for 109 yards with Jamicheal Stallworth going 11-16 passing for 196 yards and 4 touchdowns. Chris Nixon caught two of the passes with Jamarcus Sims and Christian Williams catching the other two. Lecedric Haynes led the defense with seven tackles and a sack. Both Sims and Nixon made interceptions during the game. The Panthers host the Kinston Bulldogs this Friday night.