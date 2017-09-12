Tigers down Eagles in double OT

APRIL RICHEY/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

Lights on, fans in the stands and the athletes were ready for an unforgettable night as Pleasant Home made the short drive to McKenzie for a long evening of football. From the first quarter to the fourth this was a battle like no other. The Pleasant Home Eagles hit the scoreboard first with a touchdown and two-point conversion. Not long after that, McKenzie Tiger Jacquez Smith made a touchdown with quarterback Daniel Gaston going in for the conversion making the score 8-8 at the end of the first quarter. The second quarter put the tigers in the lead with three more touchdowns by Gaston, Smith and Elijah Presley. The Eagles managed to score one touchdown to end the second quarter for a score of 28-14. Half-time brought out a new attraction for the Tigers. Tickets were being sold for a chance to win $100 on a game of bean bag toss. Two tickets were pulled and the contestants took to the field. After all the tosses were made, Mrs. Debra Strycker won the money, and graciously donated it back to the Quarterback Club. The bean bag toss will be played at every home game throughout the season. The third quarter began with the Eagles clearly coming out for revenge. Three unanswered touchdowns and another two point conversion ended the third with the Eagles in the lead 34-28. The Tigers did not give into defeat and answered back in the fourth. Slight troubles on the field with a malfunction with the scoreboard going out only heightened the excitement. The Tigers scored another touchdown and tied the score 34-34. The Eagles answered and they went ahead 40-34. The Tigers undaunted, answered with their own touchdown and the score was 40-40 and the end of fourth quarter. Then Eagles then scored in the second overtime but could not make the two-point conversion. The Tigers Gaston scored on a 10-yard keeper and Sebastian Vazquez’s kicked the extra point to give them the win 47-46 What a nail biter! The McKenzie Tigers will next travel to face area opponent Houston County this Friday night.