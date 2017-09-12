WILLIE GEORGE PRESELY

Funeral services for the late Mr. Willie George Presley were held on Friday, September 8, 2017 at 11 a.m. from Pine Level Baptist Church. Reverend Johnny Sanders and Reverend Tarrence Scott officiated. Burial followed in the churchyard cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville directed.

Mr. Willie George Presley was born on May 1, 1952 to the late Reverend George and Essie B. Presley of Greenville.

Willie fathered three children; Luetechia Powell, Greenville; Christopher Powell, Georgia; and Willie G. (Ariel) Presley Jr., Montgomery.

In his spare time Willie enjoyed fishing and mechanics. He could do just about anything he put his mind to.

Willie departed this earthly world on Saturday, September 2 in Greenville after suffering from pneumonia.

Willie was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Georgia Mae Presley-Reynolds, Brenda Lee Presley and stepson, Joe Smith.

Willie is survived by his ex-wife Adrianne Shambray-Presley, Greenville; five grandchildren: Zachius Powell, Andrew Powell, Melody Sims, Quinton Presley and Carson Presley; three brothers: Deacon Jeffery

(Frankie) Presley, Deacon Henry Lee (Debra) Presley, Windsor, Conn. and Larry (Deborah) Presley, Greenville; six sisters: Wilma J. Williams, Windsor, Conn.; Elder Annie L. (Albert ) Brown, Venetta Ky. (Marshall) Lewis, both of Hartford, Conn; 1st Lady Margaret (Pastor Willie E.) Scott, Radcliff, Ky.; 1st Lady Virginia (Minister Tony) Yarbrough, Lakeland, Fla.; and Pamilyn (Patrick) Turner, Birmingham; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.