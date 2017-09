Wilson Parker, 83, a resident of Wetumpka passed away Wednesday, September 6, 2017. A Memorial Service was held 2 p.m. Sunday, September 10 from Community of Christ Church in Montgomery with Elder Dick Dour officiating.

Wilson was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Ruth Horn (Wingard) Parker.

Survivors include daughter: Rhonda Overton, Millbrook; grandsons: John Overton, Millbrook and Roy Overton, Montgomery.

