Funeral services for the late Mrs. Annie Laura Moorer were held on Sept. 9, 2017 at 1 p.m. from Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church. Reverend Michael Foster officiated. Burial followed in Bedgood cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville directed.

Mrs. Annie Laura Moorer was born to the late Mr. & Mrs. James (Mary) Cauthen in Greenville.

She was preceded in death by four brothers and one sister Mrs. Gladys Warren. She departed this life Sunday, Sept.3.

Her memories will be forever cherished by her devoted and loving companion Mr. Jesse Claybourne, Greenville; her children Harvey Moorer Jr., Camden; Bessie Goldsmith (Barron), Montgomery; Michael Moorer, Ginger (Bobby) Ray, Jerry Moorer all of Greenville; four sisters, Mrs. Jimmie Sue Gentry, Atlanta, Ga.; Mrs. Bertha (EddieJo) Hamilton, Mrs. Gloria (Rev. John) McMeans, Mrs. Cassandra (John) Foster, all of Greenville; Mrs. Arthur Merle Burgess, Andalusia ; five brothers, William (Mabelle) Patterson, Connecticut, James Burgess (Prince Ola), Tommy Burgers, Albert (Katrina) Carthon, Johnny Carthon all of River Falls; eighteen grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, a special and devoted friend Mrs. Sharon Harris, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Annie Laura Moorer was a kind hearted, loving and generous person who helped anyone who needed her. She fought long and hard to complete her course.