Edna Lucile Strickland Boutwell, 95, a resident of Minter died Sept. 13, 2017. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 15 at Braggs Christian Church. Reverend Elwood Sims and Reverend Jim Free officiated and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed. The family received friends one hour prior to services. Burial followed at New Bethel Cemetery in Braggs.

Mrs. Boutwell was preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow Boutwell; son, Thomas Boutwell; parents, William Napolen and Edna Stabler Strickland.

She is survived by her daughter, Ann Golson; daughter-in-law, Ernestine Boutwell; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; brother, Roy Strickland (Ernestine), Robert Strickland (Garnita), John Lenon Strickland and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Braggs Christian Church, c/o Joyce Crook, 1210 Crook Road, Minter, AL 36761 or Bethel Baptist Church, c/o John Strickland, Jr., 1032 County Road 7, Minter, AL 36761 or New Bethel Cemetery Fund, c/o Derril Strickland, 15293 State Highway 21 South, Minter, AL 36761.

