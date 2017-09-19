James Henderson Smith, Sr., 78, a resident of Georgiana passed away Sept. 14, 2017. A Graveside Service was held at 2 p.m. on Sept. 17 from the Mt Olive East Cemetery. Reverend Charles Brogden officiated. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

Survivors include: wife, Jessie Smith, Georgiana; daughter, Teresa Smith (Wayne) Harris, Pell City; sons, James Henderson (Patricia) Smith, Jr., Auburn and Jakie (Suzanne) Smith, Shelbyville, Tenn.; brother, Charles Edward Smith, McKenzie. James also leaves behind fifteen grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Sept. 16 at Johnson Funeral Home from 6- 8 p.m.

